Frank Cable Conducts DC Drills At Sea

USS FRANK CABLE, At Sea – Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Eric Gans, a native of Laurel, Md., helps Engineman 2nd Class Jason North, from Rosamond, Calif., both assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) adjust his helmet during a damage control drill, March 9. Frank Cable, en route to Portland, Ore. for her dry-dock phase maintenance availability, conducts maintenance and supports submarines and surface vessels deployed to the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather C. Wamsley/Released)

