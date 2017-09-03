USS FRANK CABLE, At Sea – Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Eric Gans, a native of Laurel, Md., helps Engineman 2nd Class Jason North, from Rosamond, Calif., both assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) adjust his helmet during a damage control drill, March 9. Frank Cable, en route to Portland, Ore. for her dry-dock phase maintenance availability, conducts maintenance and supports submarines and surface vessels deployed to the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather C. Wamsley/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 22:10
|Photo ID:
|3230752
|VIRIN:
|170310-N-DS883-019
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|LAUREL, MD, US
|Hometown:
|ROSAMOND, CA, US
This work, Frank Cable Conducts DC Drills At Sea [Image 1 of 4], by SN Heather C Wamsley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
