USS FRANK CABLE, At Sea – Machinist Mate 1st Class Thomas Camacho, a native of Tamuning, Guam and assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), instructs Sailors how to use equipment during a damage control drill, March 9. Frank Cable, en route to Portland, Ore. for her dry-dock phase maintenance availability, conducts maintenance and supports submarines and surface vessels deployed to the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather C. Wamsley/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 22:10
|Photo ID:
|3230754
|VIRIN:
|170310-N-DS883-047
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|TAMUNING, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Frank Cable Conducts DC Drills At Sea [Image 1 of 4], by SN Heather C Wamsley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT