U.S. Army Master Sgt. Nolan Hills, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 128th Aviation Brigade first sergeant and Fort Eustis Diamond Council secretary, speaks with a Soldier at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 9, 2017. The Diamond Council presented approximately $400 in gift cards to junior enlisted service members to thank them for their service and hard work. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 11:02
|Photo ID:
|3229426
|VIRIN:
|170309-F-JC454-008
|Resolution:
|4365x4686
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Service members receive random acts of kindness [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Service members receive random acts of kindness
LEAVE A COMMENT