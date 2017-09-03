U.S. Army Master Sgt. Nolan Hills, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 128th Aviation Brigade first sergeant and Fort Eustis Diamond Council secretary, speaks with a Soldier at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 9, 2017. The Diamond Council presented approximately $400 in gift cards to junior enlisted service members to thank them for their service and hard work. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 11:02 Photo ID: 3229426 VIRIN: 170309-F-JC454-008 Resolution: 4365x4686 Size: 3.68 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service members receive random acts of kindness [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.