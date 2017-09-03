Service members receive random acts of kindness

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Ryan Reichard, Charlie Company, 222nd Aviation Regiment first sergeant and Fort Eustis Diamond Council treasurer, presents a gift card to a junior enlisted Soldier at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 9, 2017. The Diamond Council distributed gift cards to junior enlisted service members to help pay for their lunch at the Exchange Food Court. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

