U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Melissa White, Foxtrot Company, 222nd Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade first sergeant and Fort Eustis Diamond Council president, presents a $10 gift card for the Exchange Food Court to U.S. Army Specialist Johna Russell, 690th Rapid Port Opening Element forklift operator at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 9, 2017. The Diamond Council performed the random act of kindness to show their appreciation to junior enlisted service members. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US This work, Service members receive random acts of kindness, by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.