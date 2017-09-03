(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Service members receive random acts of kindness

    Service members receive random acts of kindness

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa Cleveland 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Melissa White, Foxtrot Company, 222nd Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade first sergeant and Fort Eustis Diamond Council president, presents a $10 gift card for the Exchange Food Court to U.S. Army Specialist Johna Russell, 690th Rapid Port Opening Element forklift operator at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 9, 2017. The Diamond Council performed the random act of kindness to show their appreciation to junior enlisted service members. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 11:02
    Photo ID: 3229414
    VIRIN: 170309-F-JC454-001
    Resolution: 4903x4146
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service members receive random acts of kindness [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Service members receive random acts of kindness
    Service members receive random acts of kindness
    Service members receive random acts of kindness

    Service members receive random acts of kindness

    TAGS

    Soldier
    First Sergeant
    joint base
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Airman
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JBLE
    Random Acts of Kindness
    Diamond Council

