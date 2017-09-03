U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Melissa White, Foxtrot Company, 222nd Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade first sergeant and Fort Eustis Diamond Council president, presents a $10 gift card for the Exchange Food Court to U.S. Army Specialist Johna Russell, 690th Rapid Port Opening Element forklift operator at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 9, 2017. The Diamond Council performed the random act of kindness to show their appreciation to junior enlisted service members. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 11:02
|Photo ID:
|3229414
|VIRIN:
|170309-F-JC454-001
|Resolution:
|4903x4146
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Service members receive random acts of kindness [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Service members receive random acts of kindness
LEAVE A COMMENT