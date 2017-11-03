(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand [Image 1 of 9]

    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand

    HELMAND PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    03.11.2017

    Photo by OF-2 Kay Nissen 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    U.S. Army Specialist Andre Del Moral, assigned to NATO Resolute Support Task Force Forge, overlooks the remnants of former Camp Leatherneck in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 11, 2017. The twenty-eight-year-old from Yonkers, New York is on his first deployment with members of the 101st Airborne Division, who are on mission to train, advise and assist Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 11:14
    Photo ID: 3229398
    VIRIN: 170311-F-NJ008-230
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: HELMAND PROVINCE, AF 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand [Image 1 of 9], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand
    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand
    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand
    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand
    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand
    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand
    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand
    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand
    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldier
    101st Airborne
    camp leatherneck
    Afghanistan
    Yonkers
    soldiering
    Helmand
    Task Force Forge

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT