Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand

U.S. Army Specialist Andre Del Moral, assigned to NATO Resolute Support Task Force Forge, overlooks the remnants of former Camp Leatherneck in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 11, 2017. The twenty-eight-year-old from Yonkers, New York is on his first deployment with members of the 101st Airborne Division, who are on mission to train, advise and assist Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

