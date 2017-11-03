U.S. Army Specialist Andre Del Moral, assigned to NATO Resolute Support Task Force Forge, overlooks the remnants of former Camp Leatherneck in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 11, 2017. The twenty-eight-year-old from Yonkers, New York is on his first deployment with members of the 101st Airborne Division, who are on mission to train, advise and assist Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 11:14
|Photo ID:
|3229398
|VIRIN:
|170311-F-NJ008-230
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|HELMAND PROVINCE, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand [Image 1 of 9], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT