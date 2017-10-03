Medics assigned to Task Force Forge pose for a group photo on the occassion of the redeployment of their colleagues, in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 10, 2017. Members of the 947th Forward Surgical Team of West Hartford, Connecticut, have been serving in theater since July, 2016. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

Date Taken: 03.10.2017
This work, Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand, by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.