(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand [Image 3 of 9]

    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand

    HELMAND PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    03.10.2017

    Photo by OF-2 Kay Nissen 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    U.S. Army First Lt. Denver Birkhart of Jeffersonville, Ohio, and Specialist Alexander Horton of Tupelo, Mississippi sort through mail at their deployed location in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 10, 2017. Both Birkhart and Horton are members of the 101st Airborne Division. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 11:23
    Photo ID: 3229395
    VIRIN: 170310-F-NJ008-195
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: HELMAND PROVINCE, AF 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand [Image 1 of 9], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand
    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand
    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand
    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand
    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand
    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand
    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand
    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand
    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldier
    mail
    101st Airborne
    Afghanistan
    Jeffersonville
    Tupelo
    soldiering
    Helmand
    Task Force Forge

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT