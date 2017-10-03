Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand

U.S. Army First Lt. Denver Birkhart of Jeffersonville, Ohio, and Specialist Alexander Horton of Tupelo, Mississippi sort through mail at their deployed location in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 10, 2017. Both Birkhart and Horton are members of the 101st Airborne Division. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

