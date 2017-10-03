U.S. Army First Lt. Denver Birkhart of Jeffersonville, Ohio, and Specialist Alexander Horton of Tupelo, Mississippi sort through mail at their deployed location in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 10, 2017. Both Birkhart and Horton are members of the 101st Airborne Division. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)
This work, Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand [Image 1 of 9], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
