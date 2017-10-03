U.S. Army Sgt. Clinton Davis of Ranier, Washington, observes passersby at his camp in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 10, 2017. Davis is a field artillery soldier deployed from the 101st Airborne Division to Task Force Forge, which is a train, advise and assist unit made up of about 300 soldiers. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 11:21
|Photo ID:
|3229397
|VIRIN:
|170311-F-NJ008-153
|Resolution:
|3760x2320
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|HELMAND PROVINCE, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand [Image 1 of 9], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT