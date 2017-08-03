(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint forces perform CSAR over the NTTR [Image 2 of 6]

    Joint forces perform CSAR over the NTTR

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Pararescuemen carry a simulated downed pilot to a U.S. Navy UH-60 Blackhawk during a Red Flag 17-2 combat search and rescue mission on the Nevada Test and Training Range, March 8, 2017. The mission of pararescue is to rescue, recover, and return American or Allied forces in times of danger or extreme duress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 18:17
    Photo ID: 3228371
    VIRIN: 170308-F-YM181-006
    Resolution: 2048x1080
    Size: 962.94 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint forces perform CSAR over the NTTR [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CSAR
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    Navy
    Nevada Test and Training Range
    combat search and rescue mission
    Red Flag 17-2

