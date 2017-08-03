Pararescuemen carry a simulated downed pilot to a U.S. Navy UH-60 Blackhawk during a Red Flag 17-2 combat search and rescue mission on the Nevada Test and Training Range, March 8, 2017. The mission of pararescue is to rescue, recover, and return American or Allied forces in times of danger or extreme duress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 18:17
|Photo ID:
|3228371
|VIRIN:
|170308-F-YM181-006
|Resolution:
|2048x1080
|Size:
|962.94 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint forces perform CSAR over the NTTR [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT