Joint forces perform CSAR over the NTTR

A pararescueman provides cover as a simulated injured pilot is recovered during a Red Flag 17-2 combat search and rescue mission on the Nevada Test and Training Range, March 8, 2017. Air Force pararescuemen are the only Department of Defense elite combat forces specifically organized, trained, equipped and postured to conduct full spectrum personnel recovery, to include both conventional and unconventional combat rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

