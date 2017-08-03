A Navy UH-60 Blackhawk flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range, looking for a downed pilot during a Red Flag 17-2 combat search and rescue mission, March 8, 2017. A CSAR mission may be carried out by a task force of helicopters, ground-attack aircraft, aerial refueling tankers and an airborne command post. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)
This work, Joint forces perform CSAR over the NTTR [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
