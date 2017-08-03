A Navy UH-60 Blackhawk flies after recovering a simulated injured pilot during a Red Flag 17-2 combat search and rescue mission on the Nevada Test and Training Range, March 8, 2017. Search and rescue operations during Red Flag improve efficiency and readiness for future real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)
|03.08.2017
|03.14.2017 18:17
|3228370
|170308-F-YM181-005
|1944x1142
|288.29 KB
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|1
|0
|0
This work, Joint forces perform CSAR over the NTTR [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
