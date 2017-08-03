Joint forces perform CSAR over the NTTR

A Navy UH-60 Blackhawk flies after recovering a simulated injured pilot during a Red Flag 17-2 combat search and rescue mission on the Nevada Test and Training Range, March 8, 2017. Search and rescue operations during Red Flag improve efficiency and readiness for future real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

