(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Annapolis-based Maryland National Guard unit changes command [Image 1 of 4]

    Annapolis-based Maryland National Guard unit changes command

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Testa 

    110th Information Operations Battalion

    ANNAPOLIS, Md., - After assuming command of the 110th Information Operations Battalion, Lt. Col. Kristine Henry addresses her soldiers at the Maryland Army National Guard’s Annapolis Readiness Center, March 11, 2017. Henry took over command of the unit from Lt. Col. Daniel S. Williams during a change of command ceremony hosted by the commander of the 58th Military Intelligence Brigade, Col. Brian T. Connelly. (Photo by Capt. Aaron Testa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 16:24
    Photo ID: 3228173
    VIRIN: 170311-A-MO142-009
    Resolution: 2640x1485
    Size: 1019.15 KB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annapolis-based Maryland National Guard unit changes command [Image 1 of 4], by CPT Aaron Testa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Annapolis-based Maryland National Guard unit changes command
    Annapolis-based Maryland National Guard unit changes command
    Annapolis-based Maryland National Guard unit changes command
    Annapolis-based Maryland National Guard unit changes command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Annapolis-based Maryland National Guard unit changes command

    TAGS

    Annapolis
    IO
    Change of Command
    Maryland Army National Guard
    110th Information Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT