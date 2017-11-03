ANNAPOLIS, Md., - After assuming command of the 110th Information Operations Battalion, Lt. Col. Kristine Henry addresses her soldiers at the Maryland Army National Guard’s Annapolis Readiness Center, March 11, 2017. Henry took over command of the unit from Lt. Col. Daniel S. Williams during a change of command ceremony hosted by the commander of the 58th Military Intelligence Brigade, Col. Brian T. Connelly. (Photo by Capt. Aaron Testa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 16:24 Photo ID: 3228173 VIRIN: 170311-A-MO142-009 Resolution: 2640x1485 Size: 1019.15 KB Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Annapolis-based Maryland National Guard unit changes command [Image 1 of 4], by CPT Aaron Testa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.