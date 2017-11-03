(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Annapolis-based Maryland National Guard unit changes command [Image 2 of 4]

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Testa 

    110th Information Operations Battalion

    ANNAPOLIS, Md., - We recognize the crucial role families play in our service members’ lives, and the sacrifices they make in service to our country. Here, a soldier of the 110th Information Operations Battalion presents a bouquet of roses to the wife of Lt. Col. Daniel S. Williams, the outgoing commander, for her service to the unit and our nation over the past 26 months. Williams relinquished command to Lt. Col. Kristine Henry during a change of command ceremony hosted by the commander of the 58th Military Intelligence Brigade, Col. Brian T. Connelly, at the Maryland Army National Guard’s Annapolis Readiness Center in Annapolis, Md., March 11, 2017. (Photo by Capt. Aaron Testa)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 16:24
    Photo ID: 3228172
    VIRIN: 170311-A-MO142-934
    Resolution: 1271x715
    Size: 339.25 KB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Annapolis-based Maryland National Guard unit changes command [Image 1 of 4], by CPT Aaron Testa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    families
    spouses
    Annapolis
    Maryland National Guard
    IO
    Change of Command
    110th Information Operations

