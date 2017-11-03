Annapolis-based Maryland National Guard unit changes command

ANNAPOLIS, Md., - We recognize the crucial role families play in our service members’ lives, and the sacrifices they make in service to our country. Here, a soldier of the 110th Information Operations Battalion presents a bouquet of roses to the wife of Lt. Col. Daniel S. Williams, the outgoing commander, for her service to the unit and our nation over the past 26 months. Williams relinquished command to Lt. Col. Kristine Henry during a change of command ceremony hosted by the commander of the 58th Military Intelligence Brigade, Col. Brian T. Connelly, at the Maryland Army National Guard’s Annapolis Readiness Center in Annapolis, Md., March 11, 2017. (Photo by Capt. Aaron Testa)

