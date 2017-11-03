(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Annapolis-based Maryland National Guard unit changes command [Image 3 of 4]

    Annapolis-based Maryland National Guard unit changes command

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Testa 

    110th Information Operations Battalion

    ANNAPOLIS, Md., - Lt. Col. Kristine Henry holds the unit colors while the order is read placing her in command of the Maryland Army National Guard’s 110th Information Operations Battalion at the Annapolis Readiness Center March 11, 2017. The passing of the colors is a time-honored tradition that symbolizes the transfer of the higher headquarters commander’s trust from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander, as well as the transfer of responsibility for the unit and its soldiers. Henry took over command of the unit from Lt. Col. Daniel S. Williams (left) during a ceremony hosted by the commander of the 58th Military Intelligence Brigade, Col. Brian T. Connelly (second from right). (Photo by Capt. Aaron Testa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 16:24
    Photo ID: 3228166
    VIRIN: 170311-A-MO142-854
    Resolution: 2638x1727
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annapolis-based Maryland National Guard unit changes command [Image 1 of 4], by CPT Aaron Testa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Information Operations
    Annapolis
    Change of Command
    Maryland Army National Guard
    110th IO BN

