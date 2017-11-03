Annapolis-based Maryland National Guard unit changes command

ANNAPOLIS, Md., - Lt. Col. Kristine Henry holds the unit colors while the order is read placing her in command of the Maryland Army National Guard’s 110th Information Operations Battalion at the Annapolis Readiness Center March 11, 2017. The passing of the colors is a time-honored tradition that symbolizes the transfer of the higher headquarters commander’s trust from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander, as well as the transfer of responsibility for the unit and its soldiers. Henry took over command of the unit from Lt. Col. Daniel S. Williams (left) during a ceremony hosted by the commander of the 58th Military Intelligence Brigade, Col. Brian T. Connelly (second from right). (Photo by Capt. Aaron Testa)

