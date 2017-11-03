Annapolis-based Maryland National Guard unit changes command

ANNAPOLIS, Md., - Soldiers of the 110th Information Operations Battalion stand “at ease” and during the change of command ceremony at the Maryland Army National Guard’s Annapolis Readiness Center, March 11, 2017. Lt. Col. Kristine Henry took command of the unit from outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Daniel S. Williams, during a ceremony hosted by the commander of the 58th Military Intelligence Brigade, Col. Brian T. Connelly. (Photo by Capt. Aaron Testa)

Date Taken: 03.11.2017
Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US