Lt. Gen. Mark Ediger, Surgeon General of the Air Force, held an all-call with Kirtland medics at the Base Theater, March 2. Ediger answered questions and provided insight on the progression of the career field.
Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 12:41
Photo ID:
|3227618
VIRIN:
|170302-F-QO662-0140
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|6.04 MB
Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AF surgeon general visits Kirtland medics [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Nigel Sandridge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
