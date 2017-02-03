AF surgeon general visits Kirtland medics

Lt. Gen. Mark Ediger, Surgeon General of the Air Force, coins Tech. Sgt. Tanya Cole, NCOIC of the Dental Squadron during a visit to Kirtland Air Force Base March 2. Ediger recognized several members of the MDG team for being outstanding professionals in their career fields.

