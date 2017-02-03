AF surgeon general visits Kirtland medics

Lt. Gen. Mark Ediger, Surgeon General of the Air Force, presented Kirtland medics with the honorary three-star coin during his visit to Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 2. Personnel receiving the coin were recognized by their commanders for being outstanding professionals in their career fields.

