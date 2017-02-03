Lt. Gen. Mark Ediger, Surgeon General of the Air Force, visited the 377th Medical Group at Kirtland Air Force Base March 2. Airmen from the 13 medical specialties provided Ediger with insight to what improvements have been made to strengthen the Air Force medic’s mission.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 12:41
|Photo ID:
|3227613
|VIRIN:
|170302-F-QO662-0040
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AF surgeon general visits Kirtland medics [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Nigel Sandridge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
AF surgeon general visits Kirtland medics
LEAVE A COMMENT