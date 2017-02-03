AF surgeon general visits Kirtland medics

Lt. Gen. Mark Ediger, Surgeon General of the Air Force, visited the 377th Medical Group at Kirtland Air Force Base March 2. Airmen from the 13 medical specialties provided Ediger with insight to what improvements have been made to strengthen the Air Force medic’s mission.

