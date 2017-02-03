(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AF surgeon general visits Kirtland medics [Image 2 of 4]

    AF surgeon general visits Kirtland medics

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Nigel Sandridge 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Lt. Gen. Mark Ediger, Surgeon General of the Air Force, visited the 377th Medical Group at Kirtland Air Force Base March 2. Airmen from the 13 medical specialties provided Ediger with insight to what improvements have been made to strengthen the Air Force medic’s mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF surgeon general visits Kirtland medics [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Nigel Sandridge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

