Army flies hoverbike prototype

DOD Strategic Capabilities Office Director Dr. William Roper (center) observes a test flight of the Joint Tactical Aerial Resupply Vehicle, or JTARV, also known as the hoverbike. The JTARV may one day make it possible for Soldiers on the battlefield to order resupply and then receive those supplies rapidly from an autonomous unmanned aerial vehicle.

