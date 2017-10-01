(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army flies hoverbike prototype [Image 5 of 5]

    Army flies hoverbike prototype

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Jhi Scott 

    Army Research Laboratory

    U.S. Army Research Laboratory engineer Tim Vong (center), explains the Joint Tactical Aerial Resupply Vehicle to DOD Strategic Capabilities Office Director Dr. William Roper (right) at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Jan. 10, 2017.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 12:36
    Photo ID: 3227602
    VIRIN: 170110-O-YK804-327
    Resolution: 5224x3543
    Size: 14.12 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army flies hoverbike prototype [Image 1 of 5], by Jhi Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    logistics
    UAS
    research
    Malloy
    Army Research Laboratory
    UAV
    technology
    robots
    RDECOM
    innovation
    ARDEC
    ARL
    Autonomy
    hoverbike
    3rd offset

