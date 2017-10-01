Army researchers and industry partners fly a prototype rectangular-shaped quadcopter during a visit from DOD officials to Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Jan. 10, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 12:36
|Photo ID:
|3227621
|VIRIN:
|170110-O-YK804-645
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|21.11 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army flies hoverbike prototype [Image 1 of 5], by Jhi Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army flies hoverbike prototype
LEAVE A COMMENT