Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Guenther (right), U.S. Army Research Laboratory, explains the Joint Tactical Aerial Resupply Vehicle concept to DOD Strategic Capabilities Office Director Dr. William Roper (left) with a small-scale model at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Jan. 10, 2017.
|01.10.2017
|03.14.2017 12:36
|3227610
|170110-O-YK804-983
|4567x2935
|11.08 MB
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
This work, Army flies hoverbike prototype [Image 1 of 5], by Jhi Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army flies hoverbike prototype
