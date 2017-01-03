Honor Guard graduation March 2017

People in attendance salute as the casket, carried by Eglin Honor Guard, passes by during the unit’s graduation ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., March 1. Approximately 12 new Airmen graduated from the 120-plus-hour course. The graduation performance includes flag detail, rifle volley, pall bearers and bugler for friends, family and unit commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

