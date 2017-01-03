Honor Guard Airmen carry a casket out of a hearse during the unit’s graduation ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., March 1. Approximately 12 new Airmen graduated from the 120-plus-hour course. The graduation performance includes flag detail, rifle volley, pall bearers and bugler for friends, family and unit commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 09:45
|Photo ID:
|3227190
|VIRIN:
|170301-F-oc707-607
|Resolution:
|3000x1837
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Honor Guard graduation March 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
