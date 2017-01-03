(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Honor Guard graduation March 2017 [Image 9 of 10]

    Honor Guard graduation March 2017

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Samuel King 

    Eglin Air Force Base

    A new Honor Guard Airman grips the bugle prior to unit’s graduation ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., March 1. Approximately 12 new Airmen graduated from the 120-plus-hour course. The graduation performance includes flag detail, rifle volley, pall bearers and bugler for friends, family and unit commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 09:45
    Photo ID: 3227181
    VIRIN: 170301-F-oc707-605
    Resolution: 3000x2171
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor Guard graduation March 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

