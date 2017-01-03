New duty badges wait for the 12 new Airmen who completed the 120-hour Honor Guard course at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., March 1. The graduation ceremony included a full military honors funeral demonstration conducted by 20 Airmen, the non-commissioned officer in charge, pall bearers, a firing party, flag detail and a bugler. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 09:45
|Photo ID:
|3227195
|VIRIN:
|170301-F-oc707-626
|Resolution:
|3000x2413
|Size:
|5.8 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
This work, Honor Guard graduation March 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS
