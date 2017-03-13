(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    773d vehicle operators accelerate the mission [Image 2 of 4]

    773d vehicle operators accelerate the mission

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Mark Kieweg, 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, prepares to depart as Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division U.S. Army Alaska load his bus at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 13, 2017. At JBER, roughly 80 percent of the 773d LRS vehicle operator support is to the Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 20:43
    Photo ID: 3225345
    VIRIN: 170313-F-SK378-0077
    Resolution: 4222x3087
    Size: 9.38 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 773d vehicle operators accelerate the mission [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Logistics
    Vehicle Operator
    USARAK
    773d LRS

