Buses of the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron, recently loaded with Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division U.S. Army Alaska ready to depart to a week-long field training exercise, March 13, 2017. At JBER, roughly 80 percent of the 773d LRS vehicle operator support is to the Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 20:43
|Photo ID:
|3225348
|VIRIN:
|170313-F-SK378-0094
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 773d vehicle operators accelerate the mission [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
773d LRS vehicle operators accelerate the mission
