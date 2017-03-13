773d vehicle operators accelerate the mission

Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division U.S. Army Alaska, load their gear to be used during a week-long field training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)

