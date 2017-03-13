Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division U.S. Army Alaska, load their gear to be used during a week-long field training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)
This work, 773d vehicle operators accelerate the mission [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
773d LRS vehicle operators accelerate the mission
