773d vehicle operators accelerate the mission

Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division U.S. Army Alaska load onto a 44-passenger bus at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 13, 2017. At JBER, roughly 80 percent of the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator support is to the Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)

Date Taken: 03.13.2017
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US