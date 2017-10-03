Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley acting senior commander, speaks to students from Kansas State University’s Freshman Honorary organization at 1st Infantry Division Headquarters, Fort Riley, Kansas, March 10. Frank communicated the unit’s mission and explained the division’s deployment and training schedule to give the students a better understanding of what life on Fort Riley is like. (U.S. Army photo by, Sgt. Michael C. Roach, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 18:02
|Photo ID:
|3225090
|VIRIN:
|170310-A-SK912-450
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, K-State students tour Fort Riley [Image 1 of 4], by SGT michael roach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
K-State students get up-close look at Army life on Fort Riley
