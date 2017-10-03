K-State students tour Fort Riley

Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley acting senior commander, speaks to students from Kansas State University’s Freshman Honorary organization at 1st Infantry Division Headquarters, Fort Riley, Kansas, March 10. Frank communicated the unit’s mission and explained the division’s deployment and training schedule to give the students a better understanding of what life on Fort Riley is like. (U.S. Army photo by, Sgt. Michael C. Roach, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

