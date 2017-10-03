Chief Warrant Officer 2 Scott Wallace (center) and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Baldwin, pilots with 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, discuss the differences in flight hours based on garrison and deployment environments with Luke Curran, a freshman with Kansas State University’s Quest Freshman Honorary organization, at Fort Riley, Kansas, March 10. Curran, who had previously considered joining the Army, was considering it again, he said during the tour. (U.S. Army photo by, Sgt. Michael C. Roach, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 18:02
|Photo ID:
|3225088
|VIRIN:
|170310-A-SK912-402
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|929.01 KB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, K-State students tour Fort Riley [Image 1 of 4], by SGT michael roach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
K-State students get up-close look at Army life on Fort Riley
LEAVE A COMMENT