Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Baldwin, a pilot with 3-1 AHB, answers a Kansas State University student’s questions about the cockpit of a UH-60 Black Hawk on Fort Riley, Kansas, March 10. The students were able to climb aboard the aircraft as part of a static display during their tour of the post. (U.S. Army photo by, Sgt. Michael C. Roach, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 18:02
|Photo ID:
|3225084
|VIRIN:
|170310-A-SK912-258
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|896.71 KB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, K-State students tour Fort Riley [Image 1 of 4], by SGT michael roach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
K-State students get up-close look at Army life on Fort Riley
LEAVE A COMMENT