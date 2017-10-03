(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    K-State students tour Fort Riley [Image 4 of 4]

    K-State students tour Fort Riley

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Sgt. michael roach 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Baldwin, a pilot with 3-1 AHB, answers a Kansas State University student’s questions about the cockpit of a UH-60 Black Hawk on Fort Riley, Kansas, March 10. The students were able to climb aboard the aircraft as part of a static display during their tour of the post. (U.S. Army photo by, Sgt. Michael C. Roach, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 18:02
    Photo ID: 3225084
    VIRIN: 170310-A-SK912-258
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 896.71 KB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K-State students tour Fort Riley [Image 1 of 4], by SGT michael roach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    K-State students tour Fort Riley
    K-State students tour Fort Riley
    K-State students tour Fort Riley
    K-State students tour Fort Riley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    K-State students get up-close look at Army life on Fort Riley

    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT