K-State students tour Fort Riley

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Baldwin, a pilot with 3-1 AHB, answers a Kansas State University student’s questions about the cockpit of a UH-60 Black Hawk on Fort Riley, Kansas, March 10. The students were able to climb aboard the aircraft as part of a static display during their tour of the post. (U.S. Army photo by, Sgt. Michael C. Roach, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

