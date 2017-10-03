(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    K-State students tour Fort Riley [Image 3 of 4]

    K-State students tour Fort Riley

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Sgt. michael roach 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Darren Rueger, 3-1 AHB, answers questions about the UH-60 Black Hawk, at Fort Riley, Kansas, March 10. Rueger was chosen to help guide Kansas State University students and explain different parts of the aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by, Sgt. Michael C. Roach, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 18:02
    Photo ID: 3225085
    VIRIN: 170310-A-SK912-342
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 932.76 KB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K-State students tour Fort Riley [Image 1 of 4], by SGT michael roach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    K-State students get up-close look at Army life on Fort Riley

    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division

    • LEAVE A COMMENT