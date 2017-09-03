Emergency management keeps base prepared

Brian Wilkinson, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron readiness and emergency management flight installation emergency manager, poses for a photo March 9, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The amount of work and dedication to keep the base prepared for crises, as well as working hand-in-hand with the public, reflects the flight’s 2016 Best Emergency Management Flight in Air Force Global Strike Command and Wilkinson’s individual Air Force Civilian Emergency Manager of the Year award at the major command level. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)

