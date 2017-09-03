Emergency management keeps base prepared

Brian Wilkinson, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron readiness and emergency management flight installation emergency manager, briefs members of the Emergency Operations Center March 9, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. In addition to working with the EOC during a crisis, Wilkinson assists with local city, county and state emergency responses and is a member of the State Emergency Response Commission and the Local Emergency Planning Committee. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)

