    Emergency management keeps base prepared [Image 2 of 8]

    Emergency management keeps base prepared

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Brian Wilkinson, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron readiness and emergency management flight installation emergency manager, briefs members of the Emergency Operations Center March 9, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. In addition to working with the EOC during a crisis, Wilkinson assists with local city, county and state emergency responses and is a member of the State Emergency Response Commission and the Local Emergency Planning Committee. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 12:19
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency management keeps base prepared [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

