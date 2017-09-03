Brian Wilkinson, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron readiness and emergency management flight installation emergency manager, briefs members of the Emergency Operations Center March 9, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Wilkinson is responsible for ensuring smooth operations inside the EOC during a time of crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 12:19
|Photo ID:
|3224546
|VIRIN:
|170309-F-DB969-0006
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|906.87 KB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Emergency management keeps base prepared [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Emergency management keeps base prepared
LEAVE A COMMENT