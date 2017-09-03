Brian Wilkinson, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron readiness and emergency management flight installation emergency manager, briefs members of the Emergency Operations Center March 9, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Wilkinson is responsible for ensuring smooth operations inside the EOC during a time of crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 12:19 Photo ID: 3224546 VIRIN: 170309-F-DB969-0006 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 906.87 KB Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emergency management keeps base prepared [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.