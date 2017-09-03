(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air-to-ground attacks coordinated by 320 STS, 5th ANGLICO [Image 1 of 7]

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force combat controller from the 320th Special Tactics Squadron, and a Marine joint terminal attack controller from the 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force, wield 40 mm grenade launchers during a training exercise March 10, 2017, at the Irisuna Jima Training Range, Okinawa, Japan. The launchers are used to shoot out smoke grenades as a visual marker for friendly aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air-to-ground attacks coordinated by 320 STS, 5th ANGLICO [Image 1 of 7], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    JTAC
    special operations
    CCT
    Air Force
    Combat Control
    Marnines

