Air-to-ground attacks coordinated by 320 STS, 5th ANGLICO

A U.S. Air Force combat controller from the 320th Special Tactics Squadron, and a Marine joint terminal attack controller from the 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force, wield 40 mm grenade launchers during a training exercise March 10, 2017, at the Irisuna Jima Training Range, Okinawa, Japan. The launchers are used to shoot out smoke grenades as a visual marker for friendly aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

