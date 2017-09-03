Air-to-ground attacks coordinated by 320 STS, 5th ANGLICO

A U.S. Air Force combat control Airman from the 320th Special Tactics

Squadron, and U.S. Marine Corps marine joint terminal attack controllers

from the 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary

Force, coordinate air-to-ground attacks during a training exercise March 10, 2017, at the Irisuna Jima Training Range, Okinawa, Japan. The combat controller and JTAC members coordinated air attacks with B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and HH-60 Sea Hawks from the Helicopter Sea Combat Unit 12. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

