A U.S. Air Force combat control Airman from the 320th Special Tactics
Squadron fires a 40 mm grenade launcher during a training exercise March 10, 2017, at the Irisuna Jima Training Range, Okinawa, Japan. The Airman joined a joint training exercise with U.S. Marines from the III Marine Expeditionary Force to pursue advanced JTAC qualifications. Smoke grenades are used as a visual marker for friendly aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 03:30
|Photo ID:
|3223801
|VIRIN:
|170310-F-GR156-0219
|Resolution:
|4398x2932
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air-to-ground attacks coordinated by 320 STS, 5th ANGLICO [Image 1 of 7], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
