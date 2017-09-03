A U.S. Air Force combat control Airman from the 320th Special Tactics

Squadron fires a 40 mm grenade launcher during a training exercise March 10, 2017, at the Irisuna Jima Training Range, Okinawa, Japan. The Airman joined a joint training exercise with U.S. Marines from the III Marine Expeditionary Force to pursue advanced JTAC qualifications. Smoke grenades are used as a visual marker for friendly aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 03:30 Photo ID: 3223801 VIRIN: 170310-F-GR156-0219 Resolution: 4398x2932 Size: 1.03 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air-to-ground attacks coordinated by 320 STS, 5th ANGLICO [Image 1 of 7], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.