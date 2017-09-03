(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air-to-ground attacks coordinated by 320 STS, 5th ANGLICO [Image 5 of 7]

    Air-to-ground attacks coordinated by 320 STS, 5th ANGLICO

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force combat control Airman from the 320th Special Tactics
    Squadron, and U.S. Marine Corps marine joint terminal attack controllers
    from the 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary
    Force, call in close air support March 10, 2017, at the Irisuna Jima Training Range, Okinawa, Japan. Members of the 320th STS and III MEF frequently training together to in order to maintain an understanding of each other's practices and capabilities. Combat control Airmen and JTAC Marines are experts at calling in air support in hostile, complex environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 03:30
    Photo ID: 3223795
    VIRIN: 170310-F-GR156-0194
    Resolution: 4947x3298
    Size: 861.79 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air-to-ground attacks coordinated by 320 STS, 5th ANGLICO [Image 1 of 7], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    special operations
    CCT
    Air Force
    Combat Control
    Marnines

