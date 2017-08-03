U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, right, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, talks with Col. James P. Work, commander 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Command Sergeant Major Benjamin J. Jones, senior enlisted advisor for CJTF-OIR, during a battlefield circulation near Mosul, Iraq, March 08, 2017. A global Coalition of more than 60 regional and international nations have joined together to enable partner forces to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 01:22
|Photo ID:
|3223577
|VIRIN:
|170308-A-XH155-084
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Townsend visits soldiers in Mosul [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
