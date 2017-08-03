(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. Gen. Townsend visits soldiers in Mosul [Image 3 of 7]

    Lt. Gen. Townsend visits soldiers in Mosul

    IRAQ

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, right, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, talks with Col. James P. Work, commander 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Command Sergeant Major Benjamin J. Jones, senior enlisted advisor for CJTF-OIR, during a battlefield circulation near Mosul, Iraq, March 08, 2017. A global Coalition of more than 60 regional and international nations have joined together to enable partner forces to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 01:22
    Photo ID: 3223577
    VIRIN: 170308-A-XH155-084
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Lt. Gen. Townsend visits soldiers in Mosul [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MOSUL
    Iraq
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Operation inherent resolve
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve
    ICTS

    • LEAVE A COMMENT