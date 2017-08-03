U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, visits with soldiers deployed in support of CJTF-OIR, assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team soldiers during a battlefield circulation in Mosul, Iraq, March 08, 2017. A global Coalition of more than 60 regional and international nations have joined together to enable partner forces to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 01:22
|Photo ID:
|3223574
|VIRIN:
|170308-A-XH155-082
|Resolution:
|5043x3712
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Townsend visits soldiers in Mosul [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT