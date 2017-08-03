U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, right center and Command Sergeant Major Benjamin Jones receive a brief at an undisclosed location in Iraq, March 08, 2017. A global Coalition of more than 60 regional and international nations have joined together to enable partner forces to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 01:23 Photo ID: 3223572 VIRIN: 170308-A-XH155-036 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.44 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Townsend visits soldiers in Mosul [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.