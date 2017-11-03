(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Thumbs Up [Image 1 of 7]

    Thumbs Up

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A Soldier assigned to 307th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, unmanned aircraft systems platoon receives a confirmation for flight during a preflight inspection of an RQ7-B Shadow Technical Unmanned Aircraft at Fort A.P. Hill, Va., March 11. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 23:52
    Photo ID: 3223547
    VIRIN: 170311-A-TD846-7193
    Resolution: 4556x3037
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thumbs Up [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Thumbs Up
    RQ7-B Shadow- UAV
    Diagnostic Test
    Rail Check
    Never Can Be Too Sure
    Pushing Carefully
    UAV Pre-Flight Inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Training Event
    Military Exercise
    AH-64 Apache helicopter
    UAV
    U.S. Army
    Readiness
    Aviation
    Aerial Gunnery
    RQ7-B Shadow Technical Unmanned Aircraft

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT