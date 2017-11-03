RQ7-B Shadow- UAV

A Soldier with 307th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, unmanned aircraft systems platoon ensures the launcher railing for an RQ7-B Shadow Technical Unmanned Aircraft is secured before launching in support of 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, AH-64D Apaches aerial gunnery exercise, at Fort A.P. Hill, Va., March 11. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

