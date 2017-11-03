(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Never Can Be Too Sure [Image 5 of 7]

    Never Can Be Too Sure

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from 307th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, unmanned aircraft systems platoon inspects the rear propeller on an RQ7-B Shadow Technical Unmanned Aircraft during a preflight inspection at Fort A.P. Hill, Va., March 11. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Never Can Be Too Sure [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Department of Defense
    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Training Event
    Military Exercise
    AH-64 Apache helicopter
    UAV
    U.S. Army
    Readiness
    Aviation
    Aerial Gunnery
    RQ7-B Shadow Technical Unmanned Aircraft

