Soldiers from 307th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, unmanned aircraft systems platoon inspects the rear propeller on an RQ7-B Shadow Technical Unmanned Aircraft during a preflight inspection at Fort A.P. Hill, Va., March 11. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 23:52
|Photo ID:
|3223541
|VIRIN:
|170311-A-TD846-7241
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Never Can Be Too Sure [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT